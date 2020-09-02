Organizer of "Global Innovation Challenge 2021" -- Living Assistance Robot Award -- Begins Accepting Entries on Sept. 1 (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) Determined to Help People with Leg Disabilities Realize Their Desire to Stand and Walk on Their Own TOKYO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Global Innovation Challenge Executive Committee has launched "Global Innovation Challenge 2021



Living Assistance Robot Award" under the theme of ensuring Living Assistance for disabled people with the aim of achieving a society where people will not have to be conscious about disabilities. (Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106211/202008313660/ prw PI1fl hHEiIH91.jpg) (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106211/202008313660/ prw PI2fl KN0vA3d4.jpg) Global ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Organizer Global Global Strike for future, da Greta Thunberg allo sciopero del 15 marzo per l’ambiente: ecco dove e come… Il Fatto Quotidiano