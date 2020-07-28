Bristlecone, a Mahindra Group Company, Names Nirav Patel as President and Chief Executive Officer (Di martedì 28 luglio 2020) ... consulting and digital supply chain transformation, announced today that its Board of Directors ... "It is an honor and a privilege to join Bristlecone and the Mahindra Group, one of the most respected ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bristlecone MahindraAccordo Daimler - Google nel settore dei computer quantistici La Repubblica
Bristlecone MahindraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bristlecone Mahindra