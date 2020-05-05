The Last of Us Part II si mostrerà in un nuovo trailer domani (Di martedì 5 maggio 2020) Fan di The Last Of Us Part II, questa è una notizia che fa per voi e che stavate sicuramente aspettando da molto. domani, mercoledì 6 maggio alle ore italiane 16:00, Naughty Dog presenterà un nuovo trailer del gioco tanto atteso.L'annuncio è stato fatto su Twitter, con un breve filmato in cui viene mostrato solamente il titolo del gioco e due voci in sottofondo che interagiscono tra loro. Attualmente non ci sono ulteriori informazioni: il tweet stesso è abbastanza breve e indica solo la data di domani. Rimanete quindi sintonizzati con noi per saperne di più!Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
The Last of Us 2, nuovo trailer in arrivo domani: ecco il teaser di Naughty Dog
