The Last of Us Part II si mostrerà in un nuovo trailer domani (Di martedì 5 maggio 2020) Fan di The Last Of Us Part II, questa è una notizia che fa per voi e che stavate sicuramente aspettando da molto. domani, mercoledì 6 maggio alle ore italiane 16:00, Naughty Dog presenterà un nuovo trailer del gioco tanto atteso.L'annuncio è stato fatto su Twitter, con un breve filmato in cui viene mostrato solamente il titolo del gioco e due voci in sottofondo che interagiscono tra loro. Attualmente non ci sono ulteriori informazioni: il tweet stesso è abbastanza breve e indica solo la data di domani. Rimanete quindi sintonizzati con noi per saperne di più!Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer Da una buca al Pantheon 7 lastre di epoca imperiale

The Last of Us : Part II subissato dall'odio dei dislike

The Last of Us : Part II avrà una modalità multiplayer? I leak svelano il sistema di crafting (Di martedì 5 maggio 2020) Fan di TheOf UsII, questa è una notizia che fa per voi e che stavate sicuramente aspettando da molto., mercoledì 6 maggio alle ore italiane 16:00, Naughty Dog presenterà undel gioco tanto atteso.L'annuncio è stato fatto su Twitter, con un breve filmato in cui viene mostrato solamente il titolo del gioco e due voci in sottofondo che interagiscono tra loro. Attualmente non ci sono ulteriori informazioni: il tweet stesso è abbastanza breve e indica solo la data di. Rimanete quindi sintonizzati con noi per saperne di più!Leggi altro...

IGNitalia : Naughty Dog conferma che il nuovo trailer di The Last of Us: Parte 2 sarà presentato domani. Ecco tutti i dettagli! - Console_Tribe : The Last of Us: Part II, domani un nuovo trailer - - GamingTalker : The Last of Us Parte 2, nuovo trailer domani, mercoledì 6 maggio 2020 - mightaslirry : RT @sirivsblaxk: Fun fact: Il 'I finished the last one. Do you still love me' post prende inspo da una cosa che Gary Oldman ha scritto sul… - SkittleCDA : Se non volete il vostro gruppo preferito faccia successo, mettete voi stessi davanti al gruppo preferito. Poi vabb… -