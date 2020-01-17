The Walking Dead: World Beyond | La serie spinoff in arrivo (Di venerdì 17 gennaio 2020) The Walking Dead: World Beyond ottiene una data di uscita e la conferma che questa serie spinoff durerà solo due stagioni. Jordan Vogt-Roberts, regista di Skull Island, ha diretto l’episodio pilota della serie tv The Walking Dead: World Beyond, spin-off dell’amata The Walking Dead. Come ha confermato AMC questa durerà per due stagioni, con un … L'articolo The Walking Dead: World Beyond La serie spinoff in arrivo proviene da www.meteoweek.com. Leggi la notizia su meteoweek

