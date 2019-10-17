Lacrime e rabbia a Trieste per l' addio agli agenti uccisi

Fonte : ilgiornale

(Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2019) Riccardo Pelliccetti Con un lunghissimo applauso la città si stringe attorno alle famiglie dei due poliziotti trucidati in servizioMigliaia di persone diconoa Matteo Demenego e Pierluigi Rotta, i duedella Volante che lo scorso 4 ottobre sono statida un dominicano che avevano arrestato. La città si stringe attorno alla Polizia, ai suoi due caduti e alle loro famiglie nel giorno dei funerali solenni. Una marea di gente muta, commossa, chiusa in un dolore condiviso, si ritrova a metà mattina davanti alla Questura. Il silenzio si rompe solo nel momento in cui compaiono i due feretri avvolti nel tricolore, quando esplode un lunghissimo applauso. Il corteo funebre percorre la strada verso la chiesa di Sant'Antonio in mezzo a due ali di folla che assiepa ininterrottamente entrambi i lati del tragitto. La piazza di fronte alla chiesa è ...

