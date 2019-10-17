Laura Torrisi piange per le critiche di Ornella Vanoni ad Amici ...Joe Bastianich su Chef Rubio: Assumerlo in mio ristorante? Non so ...Vaf***! Federica Sciarelli insultata in diretta tv: imbarazzo a Chi ...Così sono diventata una baby squillo! Parla una delle ragazze dei ...In sala operatoria mancava persino il termometro! 12enne muore dopo ...Premier Conte: La lotta a l'evasione è la Madre battaglieAmici celebrities, le lacrime di Laura Torrisi! Cosa è successoFabio è morto in sella alla sua moto! Aveva 42 anni, un paese intero ...Temptation Island Vip, Pago e Serena Enardu si sono incontrati! Ed ...Morti per smog, Italia ha primato in Europa

Lacrime e rabbia a Trieste per l' addio agli agenti uccisi

Lacrime e rabbia a Trieste per l' addio agli agenti uccisi Riccardo Pelliccetti Con un lunghissimo applauso la città si stringe attorno alle famiglie dei ...

Lacrime e rabbia a Trieste per l'addio agli agenti uccisi (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2019) Riccardo Pelliccetti Con un lunghissimo applauso la città si stringe attorno alle famiglie dei due poliziotti trucidati in servizio Trieste Migliaia di persone dicono addio a Matteo Demenego e Pierluigi Rotta, i due agenti della Volante che lo scorso 4 ottobre sono stati uccisi a Trieste da un dominicano che avevano arrestato. La città si stringe attorno alla Polizia, ai suoi due caduti e alle loro famiglie nel giorno dei funerali solenni. Una marea di gente muta, commossa, chiusa in un dolore condiviso, si ritrova a metà mattina davanti alla Questura. Il silenzio si rompe solo nel momento in cui compaiono i due feretri avvolti nel tricolore, quando esplode un lunghissimo applauso. Il corteo funebre percorre la strada verso la chiesa di Sant'Antonio in mezzo a due ali di folla che assiepa ininterrottamente entrambi i lati del tragitto. La piazza di fronte alla chiesa è ...
