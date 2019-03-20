Le mamme più vecchie d'Europa sono le ItalianeIl Principe William non deve fare il Re? La confessione di Lady DianaTanti auguri Leone! Fedez e Ferragni e l'imprevisto al soffio della ...Grazie papà! Ambra Angiolini e la dedica inaspettata per Francesco ...Tanti auguri Carletto! L'ex campione Mazzone spegne 82 candelineUcciso un crociato italiano! Lorenzo Orsetti combatteva contro l'IsisIo sono fascista! La candidata leghista Gerarda Russo contestata sul ...Chiara Maci blog, ricette, figlia, Filippo La Mantia, la food blogger ...Con l’Ecmo portatile l’Opa ancora di più eccellenza della ...Ne avrei fatto volentieri a meno! Gianluca Vialli parla del cancro

Windows 10 April Update | disponibile aggiornamento cumulativo build 17134 677

Windows 10 April Update | disponibile aggiornamento cumulativo build 17134 677 E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download un aggiornamento cumulativo, relativo alla build 17134.677 per ...

Windows 10 April Update: disponibile aggiornamento cumulativo [build 17134.677] (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2019) E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download un aggiornamento cumulativo, relativo alla build 17134.677 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 aventi a bordo April Update.

La build in questione, numerata KB4489894, porta le seguenti migliorie:

This Update includes fix for the Microsoft Access 97 database where it may stop requesting operation when a table or column has custom properties. It also addresses an issue which prevents Microsoft Office Updates from downloading from the Microsoft Store. Addresses an issue that prevents users from enabling gan-nen support for the Japanese Era. Addresses an issue that causes a device to periodically stop responding when using an East Asian locale. Addresses a reliability issue that may cause a laptop screen to remain black after resuming from Sleep if you close the lid when disconnecting from a docking station. Addresses an issue with the Group ...
