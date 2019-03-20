Windows 10 April Update | disponibile aggiornamento cumulativo build 17134 677

La build in questione, numerata KB4489894, porta le seguenti migliorie:
This Update includes fix for the Microsoft Access 97 database where it may stop requesting operation when a table or column has custom properties. It also addresses an issue which prevents Microsoft Office Updates from downloading from the Microsoft Store. Addresses an issue that prevents users from enabling gan-nen support for the Japanese Era. Addresses an issue that causes a device to periodically stop responding when using an East Asian locale. Addresses a reliability issue that may cause a laptop screen to remain black after resuming from Sleep if you close the lid when disconnecting from a docking station. Addresses an issue with the Group ...
Avete un PC con Windows 7? Da aprile messaggi mirati vi ricorderanno di passare a Windows 10 : Microsoft interromperà l’aggiornamento di Windows 7 a partire dal 14 gennaio del 2020, ma a far data da aprile 2019 gli utenti inizieranno a ricevere messaggi che esortano ad aggiornare i sistemi a Windows 10. Microsoft li definisce “promemoria di cortesia”, volti ad evitare che qualcuno arrivi impreparato alla data ultima, e che esponga il computer a virus e furti di dati. Quello che c’è da fare è installare ...
Windows 10 Update Aprile 2019 scopri tutte le novità : Elenco completo delle novità inserite su Aggiornamento Windows 10 April 2019 scopriamo quali novità Microsoft inserirà nel prossimo aggiornamento.