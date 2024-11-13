6TH IVS Valve Industry Think Tank

IVS Valve Industry Think Tank is one of the events that will lead to IVS Industrial Valve Summit 2026. This exclusive in-person event will explore the challenges and opportunities shaping the industrial Valve supply chain, with a strong focus on energy transition and sustainability:– Opening remarks, IVS Industrial Valve Summit 2026: main goals and insightsLuca Pandolfi, Confindustria Bergamo – Project Manager – IVS Industrial Valve Summit– Valvecampus: presentation of the Scientific Committee, of the Call for Papers and the guidelines of IVS 2026 conference programmeFrancesco Apuzzo, Carrara Spa – President – Valvecampus– Material Digital Passport (MDP): significant innovation in materials and equipment’s tracking, management and optimization during their lifecycle in oil & gas IndustryJohnston, Keith (IOGP) – Manager, Digital Engineering – Chevron– Smart MOV – Dream or Reality? Benefits of efficient data managementMarc Schmidt – International Sales – AUMA Riester GmbH & Co.
