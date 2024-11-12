CommerceIQ Launches Nexis | The First Integrated Omnichannel AI Teammate for Commerce that Delivers Real-Time Actionable Insights & Custom Reports
PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/
CommerceIQ, the leading retail eCommerce management (REM) platform, today announced the official launch of Nexis, the industry's First and only generative AI-powered, Omnichannel Commerce Teammate.Powered by CommerceIQ's extensive database, hundreds of thousands of hours of industry expertise, and proprietary AI architecture, Nexis is a role-based AI Teammate designed for marketing and sales professionals to enhance their Amazon Copilot and Retail Media Management solutions with advanced AI capabilities tailored for eCommerce.Designed to help global eCommerce teams accelerate decision-making, Nexis cuts reporting Time by 75% and solves the most pressing challenges faced by eCommerce teams today: data overload, fragmented Insights and tedious analysis Timelines.
