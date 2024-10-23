NXT 22.10.2024 Ropes (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Ciao Bro di Zona Wrestling, ultima puntata di NXT prima di Halloween Havoc, bisogna solo mettere i puntini sulle i ormai, incominiciamo DMG CNTRL vs Meta Four (3,5 / 5) Il copione iniziale è un classico le heel isolano l’anello debole del team che è la povera Jackara Jackson fino a quando non dà il campio a Lash, la Legend domina senza problemi Iyo e Kairi anche contemporaneamente come dovrebbe essere logico data la differenza di stazza. Lo realizzo solo ora ma Lash e la Cargill fisicamente sono simili, l’unica differenza è che la prima ha potuto imparare al performance center. La Sane prova a soffocare l’avversaria con una Headlock ma nulla da fare contro la potenza dell’ex di Trick Williams. Zonawrestling.net - NXT 22.10.2024 Ropes Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Ciao Bro di Zona Wrestling, ultima puntata di NXT prima di Halloween Havoc, bisogna solo mettere i puntini sulle i ormai, incominiciamo DMG CNTRL vs Meta Four (3,5 / 5) Il copione iniziale è un classico le heel isolano l’anello debole del team che è la povera Jackara Jackson fino a quando non dà il campio a Lash, la Legend domina senza problemi Iyo e Kairi anche contemporaneamente come dovrebbe essere logico data la differenza di stazza. Lo realizzo solo ora ma Lash e la Cargill fisicamente sono simili, l’unica differenza è che la prima ha potuto imparare al performance center. La Sane prova a soffocare l’avversaria con una Headlock ma nulla da fare contro la potenza dell’ex di Trick Williams.

