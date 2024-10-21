Liberoquotidiano.it di 21 ott 2024

Man in the dark | budget zero risultato di Serie A

Man in the dark: budget "zero", risultato di Serie A (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) MAN IN THE dark Rai4  ore 21.20 Con  Stephen Lang, Jane Levy e Dylan Minnette. Regia  di  Fede  Alvarez. produzione  USA  2016. Durata: 1 ora e 28 minuti LA TRAMA Tre teppistelli (una  ragazza , l'amichetto , un coetaneo  complessato)   tirano   a campare  con  piccoli  furti nelle case  di Detroit. Una in particolare abitata  solo da  un  vecchio  cieco  reduce di  guerra, sembra prestarsi a un  colpo facile. Ma l'abitante   non  è affatto  indifeso. E' un vecchiaccio terribile che compensa la mancanza  di vista con un udito belluino. E  si difende con  ferocia inaudita. Per i tre è una notte  d'incubo. PERCHE' VEDERLO  Perchè Fede Alvarez è uno dei narratori  horror  più interessanti  emersi nell'ultimo decennio. Lo aveva  già dimostrato nel remake della "Casa"  l'ha dimostrato nel  nuovo "Alien". In "Man in the dark"  ha a disposizione un budget limitatissimo.
Man the da Liberoquotidiano.it

Liberoquotidiano.it - Man in the dark: budget "zero", risultato di Serie A

Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it
Altre notizie su Man in the dark: budget "zero", risultato di Serie A. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Politics latest: ‘We do not pay reparations’: Number 10 rejects calls ahead of Commonwealth summit - Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting have called on the entire country to help shape the government's "10 Year Health Plan" with a "national conversation" on the future of the NHS. (news.sky.com)

Swinney calls for investment boost in UK budget - First Minister John Swinney has urged the UK government to change fiscal rules so it can borrow more to fund public services. Ahead of the Labour administration's first budget announcement next ... (bbc.com)

Politics latest: Starmer urges voters to help 'fix our NHS' in 'national conversation' about its future - Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting have called on the entire country to help shape the government's "10 Year Health Plan" with a "national conversation" on the future of the NHS. (news.sky.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video Man the
Video Man the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.