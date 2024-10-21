Man in the dark: budget "zero", risultato di Serie A (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) MAN IN THE dark Rai4 ore 21.20 Con Stephen Lang, Jane Levy e Dylan Minnette. Regia di Fede Alvarez. produzione USA 2016. Durata: 1 ora e 28 minuti LA TRAMA Tre teppistelli (una ragazza , l'amichetto , un coetaneo complessato) tirano a campare con piccoli furti nelle case di Detroit. Una in particolare abitata solo da un vecchio cieco reduce di guerra, sembra prestarsi a un colpo facile. Ma l'abitante non è affatto indifeso. E' un vecchiaccio terribile che compensa la mancanza di vista con un udito belluino. E si difende con ferocia inaudita. Per i tre è una notte d'incubo. PERCHE' VEDERLO Perchè Fede Alvarez è uno dei narratori horror più interessanti emersi nell'ultimo decennio. Lo aveva già dimostrato nel remake della "Casa" l'ha dimostrato nel nuovo "Alien". In "Man in the dark" ha a disposizione un budget limitatissimo. Liberoquotidiano.it - Man in the dark: budget "zero", risultato di Serie A Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) MAN IN THERai4 ore 21.20 Con Stephen Lang, Jane Levy e Dylan Minnette. Regia di Fede Alvarez. produzione USA 2016. Durata: 1 ora e 28 minuti LA TRAMA Tre teppistelli (una ragazza , l'amichetto , un coetaneo complessato) tirano a campare con piccoli furti nelle case di Detroit. Una in particolare abitata solo da un vecchio cieco reduce di guerra, sembra prestarsi a un colpo facile. Ma l'abitante non è affatto indifeso. E' un vecchiaccio terribile che compensa la mancanza di vista con un udito belluino. E si difende con ferocia inaudita. Per i tre è una notte d'incubo. PERCHE' VEDERLO Perchè Fede Alvarez è uno dei narratori horror più interessanti emersi nell'ultimo decennio. Lo aveva già dimostrato nel remake della "Casa" l'ha dimostrato nel nuovo "Alien". In "Man in the" ha a disposizione unlimitatissimo.

