Le startup italiane più innovative si presentano a New York invitate da Atlas

NEW YORK (ITALPRESS) – New York: il sogno di tanti imprenditori Italiani che desiderano portare i loro prodotti nel mercato più grande al mondo, quello americano. Grazie ad Atlas, l'Associazione Transatlantica per l'Internazionalizzazione delle Start Up creata in partnership con Confindustria, il sogno sta diventando realtà diverse piccole aziende. "Atlas Next" è un evento di tre giorni mirato ad educare i leader delle startup italiane più innovative ad entarre nel mercato USA con successo, scavalcando gli ostacoli regolamentari e culturali. Questo martedì le aziende sono state accolte all'Istituto di Cultura Italiano a Park Avenue per uno degli eventi centrali dell'iniziativa, riempito di preziosi consigli da rappresentati delle istituzioni commerciali italiane.

