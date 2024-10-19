La suite “Protezione dai furti” ha una marcia in più su Android 15 (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Grazie ad alcune modifiche a una API di sistema, Google ha reso la suite "Protezione dai furti" più forte su Android 15. L'articolo La suite “Protezione dai furti” ha una marcia in più su Android 15 proviene da TuttoAndroid. Tuttoandroid.net - La suite “Protezione dai furti” ha una marcia in più su Android 15 Leggi tutta la notizia su Tuttoandroid.net (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Grazie ad alcune modifiche a una API di sistema, Google ha reso ladai" più forte su15. L'articolo Ladai” ha unain più su15 proviene da Tutto

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Android 15 review: Smooth operator - and that's true with Android 15 as well. This time, a key focus is theft prevention, with Google leveraging its on-device AI smarts to offer a suite of features aimed at ensuring your data isn't ... (msn.com)

Here's how Android 15's Failed Authentication Lock protects your sensitive data from thieves - Android 15 adds a new security feature called Failed Authentication Lock. Here's how it protects your sensitive data from thieves. (androidauthority.com)

I tested Android's new Theft Detection and learned how to properly steal a phone - Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is a neat feature, but can it really protect your data? Here's what I learned from testing. (androidauthority.com)