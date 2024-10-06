EA FC 25 TOTW 4 Prediction Candidati Alla Quarta Squadra Della Settimana (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Disponibile la Prediction del TOTW 4 atteso per il 9 ottobre. Come accade abitualmente mercoledi le carte del quarto Team Of The Week saranno disponibili nei pacchetti Della modalità Ultimate Team di EA Sports FC 25. Tra i Candidati ad essere inseriti nella nuova Squadra Della Settimana troviamo l’attaccante francese dell’ Inter Marcus Thuram che ha segnato tre gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Torino. Il centrocampista uruguaiano del Real Madrid Federico Valverde che ha segnato 1 gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria casalinga contro il Villarreal. Infine l’attaccante inglese dell’Arsenal Bukayo Saka che ha segnato un gol e fornito due assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Southampton. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo più longeve ed amate Della modalità Ultimate Team, che celebra le prestazioni dei giocatori del calcio reale ogni Settimana. (Fifaultimateteam.it) (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Disponibile ladel4 atteso per il 9 ottobre. Come accade abitualmente mercoledi le carte del quarto Team Of The Week saranno disponibili nei pacchettimodalità Ultimate Team di EA Sports FC 25. Tra iad essere inseriti nella nuovatroviamo l’attaccante francese dell’ Inter Marcus Thuram che ha segnato tre gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Torino. Il centrocampista uruguaiano del Real Madrid Federico Valverde che ha segnato 1 gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria casalinga contro il Villarreal. Infine l’attaccante inglese dell’Arsenal Bukayo Saka che ha segnato un gol e fornito due assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Southampton. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo più longeve ed amatemodalità Ultimate Team, che celebra le prestazioni dei giocatori del calcio reale ogni

Fifaultimateteam.it - EA FC 25 TOTW 4 Prediction Candidati Alla Quarta Squadra Della Settimana

