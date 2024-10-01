DeepL launches US tech hub and bolsters executive leadership team as business demand for Language AI grows (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced its continued momentum and investment in the US with the opening of its first US tech Hub in New York City. This new office further strengthens the company's footprint in the region and will serve as a key resource in response to the surging demand for its industry-leading AI translation and writing tools. Alongside this milestone, the company also announced two expert additions to its C-suite team: Sebastian Enderlein as Chief technology Officer and Steve Rotter as Chief Marketing Officer. Together, these executives bring over three decades of industry experience to the company's leadership team and will be instrumental in driving strategic growth initiatives on a global scale, ensuring that DeepL stays at the forefront of Language AI innovation and market engagement.
DeepL apre un hub tecnologico negli Stati Uniti e amplia il suo team dirigenziale
NEW YORK, 1 ottobre 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, leader dell'IA linguistica, annuncia oggi l'apertura del suo primo hub tecnologico statunitense a New York, come ulteriore prova del suo sviluppo e inve ...
