Gallant, Nasrallah è rimasto solo (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Il ministro della Difesa israeliano Yoav Gallant afferma che gli attacchi stanno "distruggendo" le infrastrutture di Hezbollah che erano state costruite per decenni, e che il leader Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, ora è rimasto solo. Lo riferiscono i media israeliani. "In questi giorni stiamo distruggendo ciò che Hezbollah ha costruito in 20 anni. Nasrallah è rimasto solo al vertice, intere unità della Forza Radwan sono state messe fuori servizio e decine di migliaia di razzi sono stati distrutti", ha affermato dal suo ufficio.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Israel strikes more than 300 Hezbollah targets, killed hundreds and wounded over one thousand Lebanese - Israel has unleashed its most widespread wave of airstrikes against hundreds of Hezbollah targets, killing at least 270 people by Lebanese tallies, and warned citizens to evacuate areas where it said ... yalibnan
