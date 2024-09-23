Gallant Nasrallah è rimasto solo

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Il ministro della Difesa israeliano Yoavafferma che gli attacchi stanno "distruggendo" le infrastrutture di Hezbollah che erano state costruite per decenni, e che il leader Hezbollah, Hassan, ora è. Lo riferiscono i media israeliani. "In questi giorni stiamo distruggendo ciò che Hezbollah ha costruito in 20 anni.al vertice, intere unità della Forza Radwan sono state messe fuori servizio e decine di migliaia di razzi sono stati distrutti", ha affermato dal suo ufficio.