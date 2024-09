Foton Motor & ZF | Hybrid Cooperation For Greener advanced Commercial Vehicles

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/On September 16, 2024, during the 2024 Hannover InternationalShow,and ZF Group signed a strategicagreement to introducevehicledrive systems into the Chinese market to support the diversified needs of new energy transformation. Chairman ofChang Rui, EVP ofLu Zhenghua, Member of Management Board of ZF Group, Head of ZFVehicle Solutions Peter Laier, and APAC President, ZFVehicle Solutions Yu Sujie , attended the signing ceremony. Based on the successful experience in the TraXonvehicle automatic transmission and electric drive project, the joint venture - ZFAutomatic Transmission (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd.