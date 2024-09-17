Daniel Lee riparte dalle radici di Burberry

Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Sono le note dolci e costanti di un pianoforte che aleggiavano nell’aria a dettare il ritmo sulla passerella di, dove i modelli hanno presentato la nuova collezione Summer 2025. Con l’architettura brutalista del National Theatre di Londra che ha fatto da sfondo all’evento, la passerella si è sviluppata tra le opere moderniste realizzate dall’artista britannico Gary Hume per l’occasione. In passerella abbia visto, o meglio forse l’ultimo tentativo diLee di portare lustro alla maison. Dopo mesi di voci e supposizioni, il destino del direttore creativo a capo della maison sarà probabilmente deciso dopo quest’ultima sfilata. Per questa collezione il designer ha preso in mano ledel marchio, dalla tipica fantasia Check alle silhouette familiari, donando loro un taglio moderno.