Emmy Awards ‘Shogun’ da record con 18 statuette | tutti i premi

(Adnkronos) – 'Shogun' domina gli Emmy Awards 2024 con 18 premi per la sua prima stagione e 'The Bear' conferma il suo successo portando a casa 11 statuette. A soli otto mesi dalla cerimonia posticipata a causa degli scioperi, Hollywood si è riunita nuovamente al LA Live Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles per la 76esima edizione degli Emmy Awards, celebrando il meglio della televisione. 'Shogun' di FX si aggiudica il premio per il miglior dramma, con Hiroyuki Sanada e Anna Sawai premiati come miglior attore e attrice protagonisti e Frederick EO Toye per la miglior regia. Con un totale di 18 premi, 'Shogun' stabilisce il nuovo record per il maggior numero di riconoscimenti vinti da uno show in una singola edizione degli Emmy.
- “Baby Reindeer” conquista quattro premi agli Emmy Awards: Richard Gadd è il Miglior Attore mentre Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista è Jessica Gunning - “Shogun” di FX si aggiudica il premio per il miglior dramma, con Hiroyuki Sanada e Anna Sawai premiati come miglior attore e attrice protagonisti e Frederick EO Toye per la miglior regia. . Successo per la serie Netflix “Baby Reindeer” che conquista quattro statuette: Miglior serie limitata o antologica, Miglior sceneggiatura e miglior attore protagonista a Richard Gadd, oltre al premio come Miglior attrice non protagonista a Jessica Gunning. ilfattoquotidiano
