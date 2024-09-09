Dragon Head Omnibus 1 – Sopravvivere cercando di restare umani

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024)a una tragedia e ritrovarsi soli in un mondo devastato. Questo accade, all’incirca, a Teru Aoki, il protagonista di, un manga di Minetaro Mochizuki (autore anche di MaiWai) uscito in patria tra il 1994 e il 1999 e che ora Planet Manga ci ripropone in due corposiche raccolgono i dieci volumi della serie. Allacciate le cinture e preparatevi ad attraversare uno sconvolgente scenario post-apocalittico.1 – Minetaro Mochizuki; Planet Manga L’incidente Teru Aoki si risveglia al buio, intrappolato tra i rottami di un treno. Stava tornando dalla gita di fine anno con i suoi compagni di classe quando lo shinkansen ha avuto un incidente.