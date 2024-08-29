ClariMed Inc. Expands European Presence with New Office in Leeds, UK (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory services, today announced the opening of its new Office in Leeds, UK. This strategic expansion strengthens ClariMed's European footprint and enhances its ability to serve global clients while capitalizing on the region's thriving healthcare innovation ecosystem. The Leeds Office will serve as a hub for ClariMed's expanding medical device user research capabilities, offering access to a diverse pool of study participants and enriching the company's human factors engineering insights. Its proximity to world-class healthcare institutions and professionals provides an invaluable resource for collaboration and innovation in user-centered design.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
