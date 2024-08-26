Bryce Dallas Howard fornisce un aggiornamento fuori dal mondo su Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Bryce Dallas Howard fornisce un aggiornamento fuori dal mondo su Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Quest’anno Bryce Dallas Howard farà un gradito ritorno nell’universo di Star Wars come uno dei numerosi e talentuosi registi che lavorano a Skeleton Crew. Bryce Dallas Howard ha molta esperienza nella regia televisiva di Star Wars, avendo già lavorato ad alcuni dei migliori episodi di The Mandalorian e The Book of Boba Fett. In vista del suo prossimo progetto con la serie creata da Jon Watts e Christopher Ford, Bryce Dallas Howard ha parlato con Collider durante un panel Fan Expo Canada a Toronto, dove ha condiviso la sua esperienza estremamente positiva nel lavorare a Skeleton Crew con i suoi amici del college: “Ho amato lavorare a ‘Skeleton Crew’. L’ho adorato. Jon Watts e Christopher Ford, che sono i nostri showrunner, hanno frequentato la NYU con mio marito. Eravamo amici.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Is ‘Energizer Bunny’ Jacy Sheldon Wings’ star point guard of the future - The dallas Wings earned a competitive 113-110 victory on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks. Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 33 points, while Natasha howard added 30. Jacy Sheldon, though, steppe ... msn
- Viral celebrity look-alike trend is leaving fans mind-blown after thinking they were the ‘exact same person’ - The trend started when one Twitter user took to the platform to share a photo of Criminal Minds actor Rochelle Aytes alongside Barbie's Margot Robbie, claiming they looked like the same person, but ... unilad
- The Sports Report: DeShaun Foster will let his actions do the talking - In a Times subscriber exclusive, DeShaun Foster talks about his plans and what he's learned as UCLA's football coach. latimes
Video Bryce DallasVideo Bryce Dallas