THE FUTURE OF NON-TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE: SCEYE DEMONSTRATES BREAKTHROUGH DIURNAL FLIGHT IN THE STRATOSPHERE WITH RENEWABLE ENERGY (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) ROSWELL, N.M., Aug. 19, 2024
SCEYE, an aerospace company WITH a background in material science and manufacturer of High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS), announced today that it completed a full DIURNAL FLIGHT in the STRATOSPHERE while staying over an area of operation. This is a critical milestone towards long-duration FLIGHTs of months or years by using of solar power through daylight hours, and battery capacity enabling overnight FLIGHT through solar recharge the next morning. The HAPS launched at 7:36 AM MST on August 15th from the company's New Mexico facility and landed at 12:21 PM MST the following day after the FLIGHT test points were completed.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
