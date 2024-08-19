THE FUTURE OF NON-TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE | SCEYE DEMONSTRATES BREAKTHROUGH DIURNAL FLIGHT IN THE STRATOSPHERE WITH RENEWABLE ENERGY

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) ROSWELL, N.M., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/, an aerospace companya background in material science and manufacturer of High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS), announced today that it completed a fullin thewhile staying over an area of operation. This is a critical milestone towards long-durations of months or years by using of solar power through daylight hours, and battery capacity enabling overnightthrough solar recharge the next morning. The HAPS launched at 7:36 AM MST on August 15th from the company's New Mexico facility and landed at 12:21 PM MST the following day after thetest points were completed.