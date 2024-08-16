Booker T sul match tra Rhodes ed Owens: ” Potrebbe essere l’inizio di qualcosa di grande”. (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Durante un’intervista al podcast denominato “Hall of fame”, Booker T ha rilasciato delle interessanti dichiarazioni sul prossimo scontro tra Rhodes ed Owens a Bash in Berlin, in programma il prossimo 31 agosto, e sull’attuale FTW Championship Chris Jericho. Cody vs Kevin Ecco alcuni passaggi della sua intervista, iniziata con un’analisi circa il feud tra due face della compagnia, con un occhio rivolto al lottatore canadese: “Qualche volta, devi andare sul sicuro, per essere in grado di creare un feud. Potrebbe essere l’inizio di qualcosa di grande o semplicemente un match titolato per Kevin Owens. Non sappiamo se KO diventerà heel o cose del genere; Potrebbe essere un incontro dove entrambi daranno il massimo ed avremo un match a cinque stelle, in quel di Bash in Berlin.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin is a "cold match," says WWE legend - Cody rhodes surprised fans on WWE SmackDown last week when he handpicked Kevin Owens as his next challenger. Their bout was made official by the blue brand's sheriff Nick Aldis for Bash in Berlin on ... msn
- Booker T Weighs In On WWE's Kevin Owens Getting Title Shot At Bash In Berlin - With Kevin Owens set to challenge Cody rhodes at WWE Bash in Berlin, booker T has explained why fans should wait before judging the storyline. wrestlinginc
- Best WCW PPVs According To Fan Votes - Related 10 Best Belt Designs In Wrestling History (Outside WWE) The world of professional wrestling is vast, with several ... msn
Video Booker sulVideo Booker sul