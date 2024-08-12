Bully Ray: “Mi piacerebbe vedere Priest e Rhea combattere da soli, senza nessun’altro” (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Come ormai tutti sappiamo, il Judgment Day si è ufficialmente sciolto a SummerSlam dopo che Rhea è stata tradita da Dominik e Damian Preist è stato tradito da Finn Balor durante i loro match validi per i titoli. Dopo che Finn Balor ha creato il nuovo Judgment Day nella puntata di Raw successiva a SummerSlam, Damian Priest e Rhea Ripley si sono trovati contro l’intera fazione, che hanno tuttavia saputo cacciare grazie al lavoro di squadra. Al momento, sia l’arciere dell’infamia sia la Mami sono senza una fazione, condizione che però è stata apprezzata da Bully Ray, che nel podcast Busted Open Radio ha fatto queste interessanti dichiarazioni: “Mi piacerebbe vedere Rhea e Damian da soli. Spero che non portino a bordo nessun nuovo membro, perché mi piacciono così.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Bully Ray Explains What He Wants To See From WWE's Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley - However, WWE Hall Of Famer bully Ray Dudley has revealed that he'd like to see both ... "I'd like to see Priest and rhea on their own. I hope they don't bring in anybody else on board, I like them by ... msn
- The Slapstick is Popping in Keegan’s ‘Noises Off’ (Review) - Keegan's "Noises Off" hits its marks with zeal, yet doesn't achieve the high-flying heights of truly hilarious farce. metroweekly
- Kevin Sullivan Passes Away At 74 - Kevin Sullivan's health condition turned worse in May when he underwent emergency surgery to save both his leg and his life. ewrestlingnews
Video Bully RayVideo Bully Ray