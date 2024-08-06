Al via in India l’esercitazione aerea Tarang Shakti 2024 c’è anche l’Italia

Leggi tutta la notizia su formiche

(Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Dal 6 agosto al 14 settembre l’ospiterà, il più grande esercizio aereo multinazionale mai realizzato nel Paese, come annunciato mercoledì dall’Aeronautica Militarena (IAF). All’evento sono stati invitati 51 paesi, esi svolgerà in due fasi.parteciperà come osservatore e tra i partecipanti attivi europei confermati ci sono Spagna, Francia, Germania e Grecia con grandi delegazioni. La Fase-I delsi svolgerà dal 6 al 14 agosto presso la basedi Sulur, nel Tamil Nadu, e vedrà la partecipazione di Germania, Francia, Spagna e Regno Unito. La Fase-II si terrà tra il 29 agosto e il 14 settembre presso la basedi Jodhpur e includerà Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Grecia, Emirati Arabi Uniti e Stati Uniti, insieme a 18 paesi come osservatori.