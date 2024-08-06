Al via in India l’esercitazione aerea Tarang Shakti 2024 (c’è anche l’Italia) (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Dal 6 agosto al 14 settembre l’India ospiterà Tarang Shakti 2024, il più grande esercizio aereo multinazionale mai realizzato nel Paese, come annunciato mercoledì dall’Aeronautica Militare Indiana (IAF). All’evento sono stati invitati 51 paesi, e l’esercitazione si svolgerà in due fasi. l’Italia parteciperà come osservatore e tra i partecipanti attivi europei confermati ci sono Spagna, Francia, Germania e Grecia con grandi delegazioni. La Fase-I dell’esercitazione si svolgerà dal 6 al 14 agosto presso la base aerea di Sulur, nel Tamil Nadu, e vedrà la partecipazione di Germania, Francia, Spagna e Regno Unito. La Fase-II si terrà tra il 29 agosto e il 14 settembre presso la base aerea di Jodhpur e includerà Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Grecia, Emirati Arabi Uniti e Stati Uniti, insieme a 18 paesi come osservatori.Leggi tutta la notizia su formicheNotizie su altre fonti
- Historic Joint Training: German and Indian Air Forces to Collaborate in Tarang Shakti-2024 - The exercises, named tarang shakti-2024, will commence at Air Force Station Sulur in Tamil Nadu on August 6. In a statement, Ackermann described the event as 'a truly historic moment,' marking Germany ... devdiscourse
- India’s first multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ to begin today. All you need to know about it - Air forces from the US, Germany, France and several other countries will take part in ’tarang shakti’, the largest multilateral air exercise in India that will showcase the country’s defence prowess. livemint
