THE LOTTERY WINNERS in Italia da headliner a marzo! (Di domenica 4 agosto 2024) Il pubblico Italiano ha avuto modo di vederli in scena in occasione dell’unica tappa Italiana del tour mondiale dei Nickelback, anche se nel Regno Unito sono già delle star: i LOTTERY WINNERS, indie pop band originaria di Leigh, arrivano sul palco dell’Arci Bellezza di Milano per una data da headliner sabato 15 marzo 2025. I biglietti saranno disponibili su Dice a partire dalle 10 di venerdì 26 luglio; per accedere al concerto sarà necessaria anche la tessera ARCI.https://youtu.be/e70gES3jsJ4 Quella coi Nickelback è solo l’ultima di una lunga serie di collaborazioni con artisti di fama mondiale tra i quali Tom Jones, Paul Weller, Richard Ashcroft, KT Tunstall, Morrissey e Kaiser Chiefs solo per nominarne alcuni.Leggi tutta la notizia su nonewsmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
