Valinor Pharma Announces Acquisition by Grünenthal with a Total Deal Value of Approximately $250 Million (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Valinor Pharma, LLC ("Valinor") announced today it was purchased by Grünenthal for a Total Deal Value of Approximately $250 Million in upfront cash consideration. "Today's announcement recognizes the significant Value we have built for our patients and shareholders," said Todd N. Smith, CEO of Valinor. "This Acquisition comes at a great time as Valinor has implemented an innovative commercial platform of sales and patient access tools that will provide Grünenthal with a strong foundation for future growth." Over the last 12 months, in partnership with Apollo Care, Valinor has implemented a suite of integrated sales, analytics, patient access, and gross-to-net management solutions that have provided the basis for record prescription growth while reducing gross-to-net and operating costs.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Valinor Pharma, LLC ("Valinor") announced today it was purchased by Grünenthal for a Total Deal Value of Approximately $250 Million in upfront cash consideration. "Today's announcement recognizes the significant Value we have built for our patients and shareholders," said Todd N. Smith, CEO of Valinor. "This Acquisition comes at a great time as Valinor has implemented an innovative commercial platform of sales and patient access tools that will provide Grünenthal with a strong foundation for future growth." Over the last 12 months, in partnership with Apollo Care, Valinor has implemented a suite of integrated sales, analytics, patient access, and gross-to-net management solutions that have provided the basis for record prescription growth while reducing gross-to-net and operating costs.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Valinor Pharma Announces Acquisition by Grünenthal with a Total Deal Value of Approximately $250 Million - com or follow us on LinkedIn. Driven by Movantik, Valinor's net revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were 150% higher than the first quarter of 2023, and the business recorded its highest-ever EBITDA. Smith, CEO of Valinor. CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valinor Pharma, LLC ("Valinor") announced today it was purchased by Grünenthal for a total deal value of approximately $250 million in upfront cash consideration. liberoquotidiano
Video Valinor PharmaVideo Valinor Pharma