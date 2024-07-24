Quor Group Presented with Two Chartis Category Leader Awards for 2024 (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Quor Group (Quor), a leading provider of advanced energy/commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) solutions, announces today its recognition with two prestigious Awards from Chartis, a renowned research and advisory firm. In Chartis' bi-annual research reports on energy and commodity trading and risk management solutions, Quor has been named the Category Leader of Metals 2024 in CTRM Trading and Trade Management Systems and the Category Leader of Market Risk 2024 in ETRM Trading and Trade Management Systems. These accolades affirm Quor Group's commitment to excellence and innovation in the commodity trading risk management space. This recognition follows Quor's merger with Eka, a market Leader in commodity trading, risk management, and supply chain solutions across industries including agriculture, energy, metals, and manufacturing.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The two awards highlight the dedication and expertise of Quor's newly expanded team, who have rapidly and seamlessly integrated their collective industry expertise to meet the evolving needs of their global customers. Quor remains competitive by closely monitoring both market and vendor dynamics to stay on top of the long-term and structural impacts of the overarching market evolution within its advanced technology as the commodity ecosystem continues to evolve.
