Blizzard il team di World of Warcraft si è ufficialmente sindacalizzato

Gli sviluppatori di Blizzard a cui dobbiamo World of Warcraft, uno degli MMORPG più grandi e di successo del mondo dei videogiochi, si sono ufficialmente uniti in un sindacato. IGN USA ha riportato che oggi è stato conteggiato e certificato il voto ufficiale di oltre 500 dipendenti idonei che lavorano su World of Warcraft. Grazie a questa novità quindi Blizzard Entertainment ha creato la sua prima unione, che comprende l'intero team di sviluppo del gioco invece di una sola divisione, come il QA. Questa unione riguarda nello specifico designer, ingegneri, produttori, artisti, tester del controllo qualità e altri sviluppatori, la maggior parte dei quali ha sede a Irvine, in California, o fa parte di un team più piccolo nel Massachusetts. Il sindacato si chiama World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild, o WoWGG, e fa parte del Communications Workers of America (CWA).
