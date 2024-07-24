Blizzard il team di World of Warcraft si è ufficialmente sindacalizzato

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Gli sviluppatori dia cui dobbiamoof, uno degli MMORPG più grandi e di successo del mondo dei videogiochi, si sonouniti in un sindacato. IGN USA ha riportato che oggi è stato conteggiato e certificato il voto ufficiale di oltre 500 dipendenti idonei che lavorano suof. Grazie a questa novità quindiEntertainment ha creato la sua prima unione, che comprende l’interodi sviluppo del gioco invece di una sola divisione, come il QA. Questa unione riguarda nello specifico designer, ingegneri, produttori, artisti, tester del controllo qualità e altri sviluppatori, la maggior parte dei quali ha sede a Irvine, in California, o fa parte di unpiù piccolo nel Massachusetts. Il sindacato si chiamaofGame Makers Guild, o WoWGG, e fa parte del Communications Workers of America (CWA).