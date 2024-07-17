The Running Man | Glen Powell conferma che le riprese del film su Edgar Wright inizieranno presto

Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Scritto da Mister Movie , Dopo anni di sviluppo, un nuovo adattamento cinematografico di TheMan di Stephen King è finalmente all’orizzonte. La nuova versione del romanzo del 1982 sarà diretta dall’acclamato registae vedrà come protagonista, noto per i suoi ruoli in Twisters e Top Gun: Maverick. In una recente intervista con IndieWire,ha rivelato che le, mentre lui completerà i suoi studi universitari. TheMan:l’Imminente Inizio dellecon, infatti, tornerà all’Università del Texas per finire la sua laurea in storia spagnola e americana antica, riuscendo a conciliare lo studio con il lavoro sul set. “Non starò seduto in classe con altri studenti regolarmente,” ha spiegato. “Tornerò perché devo finire, ma girerò TheMan in autunno.