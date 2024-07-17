The Running Man: Glen Powell conferma che le riprese del film su Edgar Wright inizieranno presto (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Scritto da Mister Movie , Dopo anni di sviluppo, un nuovo adattamento cinematografico di The Running Man di Stephen King è finalmente all’orizzonte. La nuova versione del romanzo del 1982 sarà diretta dall’acclamato regista Edgar Wright e vedrà come protagonista Glen Powell, noto per i suoi ruoli in Twisters e Top Gun: Maverick. In una recente intervista con IndieWire, Powell ha rivelato che le riprese inizieranno presto, mentre lui completerà i suoi studi universitari. The Running Man: Glen Powell conferma l’Imminente Inizio delle riprese con Edgar Wright Powell, infatti, tornerà all’Università del Texas per finire la sua laurea in storia spagnola e americana antica, riuscendo a conciliare lo studio con il lavoro sul set. “Non starò seduto in classe con altri studenti regolarmente,” ha spiegato Powell. “Tornerò perché devo finire, ma girerò The Running Man in autunno.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
