Temptation Island chiude in anticipo e raddoppia a settembre con una nuova edizione

(Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) Continua ad avere successo il docu-reality “” che la scorsa puntata ha segnato il 31% di share, record di tutte le stagioni, pari a 3.630.000 telespettatori. Sul target commerciale 15-64 anni la share è del 38.38%, sul target 15-19 anni share del 54.35%; sul target 15-34 anni share del 53.50% Alle ore 22:18 i telespettatori sintonizzati su Canale 5 sono 4.200.000 mentre alle ore 24:41 la share si è attestata 46.44%. Le dinamiche delle coppie di quest’anno hanno conquistato il pubblico di Canale 5, nonostante il boom il programmarà in, come risulta a Fanpage. I “falò” di confronto sono stati anticipati e l’ultima puntata non andrà in onda il primo agosto ma il 24 luglio ci sarà la puntata normale seguita il 25 luglio da un doppio appuntamento.