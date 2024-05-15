Meryl Streep a Cannes 2024 | Gli uomini faticano a capirci - finalmente produciamo film per noi stesse

(Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024)ha catturato con il suo fascino la kermesse francese, che l’ha accolta per premiarla con Palma d’Oro onoraria, celebrandone così l’incredibile carriera. In seguito l’attrice ha incontrato un pubblico composto da fan e giornalisti per ripercorrere il lungo percorso artistico compiuto:ha parlato dei grandi ruoli che ha interpretato, tra cui quello in Kramer contro Kramer e Il cacciatore, e di come si siano fatti influenzare e abbiano, a loro volta influenzato, il discorso femminista. Kramer contro Kramer, ha spiegato l’attrice, è “unsu un divorzio, tratto da una vera e propria ‘revenge novel’, che il suo autore ha scritto animato da vera rabbia. Era un periodo in cui il movimento femminista faceva molto ‘baccano’ e circolava una narrazione al vetriolo verso le donne che ...

