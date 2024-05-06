Lakers - colpo di scena assoluto | LeBron dà l’o - accordo vicino

- Nba - una star eterna. LeBron - il futuro è un’incognita. Lascia i Lakers?
Dice e non dice. Non chiarisce, appunto, se quella contro i campioni di Denver è stata la sua ultima apparizione in maglia Lakers o se, al contrario, la sua storia a Los Angeles proseguirà. Il protagonista ovviamente è lui, il Prescelt LeBron James ...
- Lebron dopo la sconfitta choc coi Lakers : “Ultima partita? Non rispondo - ora mi riposo”
Los Angeles, 30 aprile 2024 – E' stata l'ultima partita con i Lakers? "Non risponderò a questa domanda. Grazie comunque. Voglio solo andare a casa dalla mia famiglia: mio figlio sta decidendo se presentarsi al Draft o tornare a scuola. Un altro sta ...
- Basket : Nba. LeBron James "Ultima coi Lakers? Non rispondo"
"Devo pensare alla famiglia e riposare prima delle Olimpiadi". NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) - LeBron James, dopo l'uscita di scena dei "suoi" Los Angeles Lakers dai playoff Nba, non ha voglia di parlare del suo futuro. Il ko contro i Denver Nuggets, che ...
Charles Barkley on LeBron James: 'I hope he retires soon because I hated the way I retired' - Charles Barkley on lebron James: 'I hope he retires soon because I hated the way I retired' - ClutchPoints: “I hope he retires soon because I hated the way I retired… Your ego says you can still do it… I don’t want to see any great players play when they’re past their prime.” Charles ...
NBA, rimonta di Cleveland su Orlando dal -18 e Cavs nella storia - NBA, rimonta di Cleveland su Orlando dal -18 e Cavs nella storia - I primi hanno eliminato i Los Angeles lakers di Anthony Davis e lebron James e i secondi i Phoenix Suns di Devin Booker e Kevin Durant. Infine ci sono i Thunder contro Dallas. Oklahoma City ha ...
Dwight Howard Explains Why Timberwolves Can Beat Nuggets In 5 Games - Dwight Howard Explains Why Timberwolves Can Beat Nuggets In 5 Games - D wight Howard thinks the Minnesota Timberwolves will eliminate the Denver Nuggets from the second round of the NBA Playoffs in five games. He explained why Minnesota is designed to end the reigning ...