Fonte : pallacanestrobiella di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Lakers - colpo di scena assoluto | LeBron dà l’o - accordo vicino

Lakers colpo

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a pallacanestrobiella©

Lakers, colpo di scena assoluto: LeBron dà l’ok, accordo vicino (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Grande cambiamento in casa Los Angeles Lakers: adesso è arrivato anche il sì definitivo di LeBron James. Ecco tutti i dettagli Periodo di grandi cambiamenti in casa Los Angeles Lakers, che stanno valutando varie opzioni per il loro futuro dopo la conclusione della stagione NBA. Ci saranno tante uscite, con anche LeBron James che potrebbe essere coinvolto. Occhio anche alla situazione della panchina, visto che il destino di Darvin Ham pare già segnato. In via ufficiale ancora non sono arrivate novità sul suo licenziamento, ma c’è la sensazione che sia quasi impossibile che continui a essere l’allenatore della squadra gialloviola anche la prossima stagione. LeBron James e Darvin Ham: i Lakers si preparano al cambiamento – (Foto LaPresse) – pallacanestrobiella.itNegli Stati Uniti è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su pallacanestrobiella
Notizie su altre fonti: lakers lebron

Charles Barkley on LeBron James: 'I hope he retires soon because I hated the way I retired' - Charles Barkley on lebron James: 'I hope he retires soon because I hated the way I retired' - ClutchPoints: “I hope he retires soon because I hated the way I retired… Your ego says you can still do it… I don’t want to see any great players play when they’re past their prime.” Charles ...

NBA, rimonta di Cleveland su Orlando dal -18 e Cavs nella storia - NBA, rimonta di Cleveland su Orlando dal -18 e Cavs nella storia - I primi hanno eliminato i Los Angeles lakers di Anthony Davis e lebron James e i secondi i Phoenix Suns di Devin Booker e Kevin Durant. Infine ci sono i Thunder contro Dallas. Oklahoma City ha ...

Dwight Howard Explains Why Timberwolves Can Beat Nuggets In 5 Games - Dwight Howard Explains Why Timberwolves Can Beat Nuggets In 5 Games - D wight Howard thinks the Minnesota Timberwolves will eliminate the Denver Nuggets from the second round of the NBA Playoffs in five games. He explained why Minnesota is designed to end the reigning ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Lakers colpo
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.