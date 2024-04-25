Arriva la Nike Dunk Low Suede Panda e sarà un successo

Arriva Nike

Arriva la Nike Dunk Low Suede Panda e sarà un successo (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Non c'è dubbio che la Panda sia una delle sneaker più popolari del pianeta. Sono ovunque. E adesso, Nike è pronta a svelare un'altra versione con la Nike Dunk Low Suede Panda. Una combinazione di colori che è stata introdotta per la prima volta come parte della collezione Primavera 2021 dell'azienda americana di abbigliamento sportivo e, dopo tre anni, viene finalmente rielaborata. Nike Dunk Low Suede Panda Rispetto alla Panda originale, la Suede Panda non è molto diversa. Su una base di pelle completamente bianca, le perforazioni sono presenti sulla punta del piede in modo da garantire una maggiore ventilazione, mentre l'intersuola in gomma morbida è pensata per ...
