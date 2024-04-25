Al-Hilal vs Al Fateh – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)
L’Al-Hilal continuerà la sua corsa verso il 19° titolo della Saudi Pro League quando affronterà l’Al Fateh alla Kingdom Arena venerdì 26 aprile pomeriggio.
I padroni di casa hanno nove punti di vantaggio sulla vetta della classifica dopo 27 partite, mentre gli ospiti sono al sesto posto con 40 punti conquistati dopo 28 partite. Il calcio di inizio di Al-Hilal vs Al Fateh è previsto alle 17
Anteprima della partita Al-Hilal vs Al Fateh a che punto sono le due squadre
Al-Hilal
Aprile è stato un mese di emozioni contrastanti per l’Al Hilal, iniziato con la conquista del primo trofeo della stagione, battendo l’Al-Nassr e l’Al-Ittihad e vincendo la Supercoppa.
Tuttavia, l’euforia di questa vittoria è durata poco, perché sei giorni dopo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
