Nba - Philadelphia 76ers | Tyrese Maxey nominato Most Improved Player
Nba, Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey nominato Most Improved Player (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024)TyreseMaxey, guardia dei Philadelphia76ers, è stato nominatoMostImprovedPlayer della Nba, premio dedicato al giocatore che più si è migliorato nella regular season. Maxey ha ottenuto 319 punti e ha avuto la meglio sugli altri candidati, tra cui la guardia dei Chicago Bulls, Coby White (305 voti), e sul centro degli Houston Rockets, il turco Alperen Sengun (92 voti).
Il giocatore di Philadelphia al network TNT si è detto orgoglioso e felice del premio ricevuto e guarda al futuro: “Sono veramente felice, lavoro tantissimo nella offseason per fare progressi e il fatto di ricevere un’onorificenza del genere mi inorgoglisce”.
