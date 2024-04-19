Su Geekbench il Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - svelati i dettagli chiave

Geekbench Samsung

Su Geekbench il Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, svelati i dettagli chiave (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) È sempre più interessante vedere come la tecnologia dei dispositivi pieghevoli stia avanzando rapidamente. La serie Galaxy Z di Samsung continua a migliorare, offrendo nuove funzionalità e design innovativi. Con l’imminente lancio dei Galaxy Z Flip 6 e Z Fold 6, possiamo aspettarci ulteriori miglioramenti sia in termini di prestazioni che di esperienza utente. I recenti render ed avvistamenti nei database di benchmark, ci danno un’anticipazione di ciò che potremmo aspettarci, ma è opportuno attendere l’evento Galaxy Unpacked in programma il prossimo luglio per saperne di più sui dettagli e sulle caratteristiche di questi dispositivi. Il nuovo Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, pizzicato sul database di Geekbench  con il ...
