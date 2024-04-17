Insta360 X4 | i video a 360° ora toccano l’8K e con un' autonomia maggiore

Insta360 video

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dday©

Fonte : dday
Insta360 X4, i video a 360° ora toccano l’8K e con un'autonomia maggiore (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Disponibile la nuova action camera di Insta360 che permette di ottenere video 360 a 8K/30p rispetto ai 5,7K della precedente X3. Aumentata anche l’autonomia di circa un’ora...
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday

Guida acquisto: Le migliori videocamere a 360° | maggio 2018

Insta360 X4 price in the Philippines revealed - The Insta360 X4 looks similar as its predecessor, but do gain a couple of substantial features. Here's where and how much it cost in the Philippines.noypigeeks

The Insta360 X4 Can Now Shoot 360 Degree videos in 8K - With the Ace Pro being capable of shooting 8K video, it was simply a matter of time before Insta360 introduced more products that could do the same thing. The latest Insta360 product that’s capable of ...unbox.ph

Insta360 X4 Review: The 8K 360 Camera You've Been Waiting For - When it comes to 360-degree spherical video capture at 8K resolution, there's precious little competition for the device known as Insta360 X4.slashgear

Video di Tendenza
Video Insta360 video
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.