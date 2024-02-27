WWE | Cody Rhodes demolisce la security di Heyman e avverte la Bloodline

WWE Cody

WWE: Cody Rhodes demolisce la security di Heyman e avverte la Bloodline (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Come abbiamo visto Cody Rhodes ad Elimination Chamber non ha lasciato, ma ha raddoppiato lanciando la sua personale sfida anche a The Rock. In attesa della risposta del People’s Champ a SmackDown, come riportato in una news precedente, l’American Nightmare è stato protagonista nel “suo” Raw partecipando al main event della puntata contro Grayson Waller. “Sono io a caccia della Bloodline” Waller ha provato ad impensierire Rhodes, sfruttando anche la presenza e le interferenze dell’amico Austin Theory, ma l’American Nightmare ha trovato ogni contromossa e risolto il match in meno di cinque minuti. Sembrava volgere al termine la puntata di Raw, ma sullo stage ha fatto il suo ingresso Paul Heyman assieme a tre individui vestiti di nero, a detta sua degli amici del dipartimento di polizia di New ...
