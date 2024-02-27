WWE | Cody Rhodes demolisce la security di Heyman e avverte la Bloodline

Paul Heyman arriva a Raw, ma Cody Rhodes ha una brutta sorpresa per lui
Durante l’odierna puntata di Monday Night RAW Cody Rhodes è stato intervistato da Cathy Kelley nel backstage del bran rosso in merito al suo match ... (zonawrestling)
Da quando è tornato a WrestleMania 38, in pochi pochissimi, possono vantare una vittoria ai danni di Cody Rhodes. Se vogliamo essere precisi, dato che ... (zonawrestling)
Nel consueto appuntamento del lunedì notte di Raw, l’American Nightmare ha dovuto incrociare le spade con il vendicativo Drew McIntyre, più risoluto che ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
The Rock announced for more WWE appearances before WrestleMania 40: But then WWE created a twist in the situation to keep the rematch on between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL while The Rock officially became part of The Bloodline to ...mykhel
Watch: Cody Rhodes Gives Gender Reveal For Expecting Fans After WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes was delighted to share some huge news for a member of the WWE Universe after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.ewrestlingnews
WWE RAW Results, February 26: Cody Rhodes Triumphs in Main Event Against Grayson Waller: The February 26 episode of WWE RAW, which took place at the SAP Center in San Jose ... Jax ultimately prevailed through disqualification. Cody Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller very quickly on Monday ...news18