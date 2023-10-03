Ultras Celtic | 'Lazio vaffa Creiamo ambiente ostile per i biancocelesti e per le orde di estrema destra'

Previsti più di 900 tifosi biancocelesti alPark, dove è atteso un ambiente infuocato. In un lungo post, intitolato 'Lazio Vaffa....', sul social X, la 'North Curve', gruppodei 'Bhoys',...Previsti più di 900 tifosi biancocelesti alPark, dove è atteso un ambiente infuocato. In un lungo post, intitolato 'Lazio Vaffa....', sul social X, la 'North Curve', gruppodei 'Bhoys',...

Scozia, il Celtic vince all’ultimo minuto dopo…l’invasione beffa DerbyDerbyDerby

Celtic ultras the Green Brigade in fresh banner protest as they call for ‘justice for victims of British w... The Scottish Sun

Ahead of the Lazio showdown, the Green Brigade have released a statement. The influential Ultras group have put out a rallying call and encouraged supporters ...The homophobic chants sung by Rennes supporters on Sunday against Nantes will be examined on Thursday by the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football News ...