Ultras Celtic | 'Lazio vaffa Creiamo ambiente ostile per i biancocelesti e per le orde di estrema destra'

Ultras Celtic

Ultras Celtic: 'Lazio vaffa... Creiamo ambiente ostile per i biancocelesti e per le orde di estrema destra' (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) La Lazio giocherà a Glasgow, contro il Celtic, per la seconda giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League e gli oltre 900 tifosi...
Gli ultras del Celtic: 'Creiamo ambiente ostile per la Lazio e per le orde di estrema destra'

Previsti più di 900 tifosi biancocelesti al Celtic Park, dove è atteso un ambiente infuocato. In un lungo post, intitolato 'Lazio Vaffa....', sul social X, la 'North Curve', gruppo ultras dei 'Bhoys',...

Gli ultras del Celtic: 'Creiamo ambiente ostile per la Lazio e per le orde di estrema destra'

Previsti più di 900 tifosi biancocelesti al Celtic Park, dove è atteso un ambiente infuocato. In un lungo post, intitolato 'Lazio Vaffa....', sul social X, la 'North Curve', gruppo ultras dei 'Bhoys',...

Green Brigade Release Statement Ahead Of Lazio Match

Ahead of the Lazio showdown, the Green Brigade have released a statement. The influential Ultras group have put out a rallying call and encouraged supporters ...

