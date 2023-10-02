Safra New York Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of Delta North Bankcorp. (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) NEW York, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Safra New York Corporation, the holding company of Safra National Bank of New York ("The Bank"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Acquisition of Delta North Bankcorp, including its subsidiary Delta National Bank and Trust Company. This strategic Acquisition is a significant milestone for Safra National Bank and underscores the Bank's continuous expansion in the private banking and wealth management business. The Acquisition strengthens the Bank's market position among high-net-worth clients in the United States and Latin America, where the Bank has been providing premier private banking and
Safra New York Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of Delta North Bankcorp.NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Safra New York Corporation, the holding company of Safra National Bank of New York ("The Bank"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Delta North Bankcorp, including
