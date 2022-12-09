A New Sensuality di Zara con Irina Shayk (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) La bellezza statuaria e la femminilità di Irina Shayk danno lustro alla nuova capsule-collection di Zara in edizione limitata, dal nome A New Sensuality. Il servizio fotografico con la top-model russa porta le firme di Mert & Marcus. Le immagini sono soprattutto in bianco e nero, e richiamano il senso dell’eleganza degli Anni ’90 con le Leggi su periodicodaily
Sendi Grilli, from Montemarciano to Pattaya, catering, entrepreneurship, via literary experiencesI was fascinated by the United States, every opportunity was good to visit new places: Hawaii, ... For these girls who come to Pattaya to do work akin to sensuality and its commodification, however, it ...
TANGO ARGENTINA conquers the United StatesEnthralling the public in the fantasy, passion, excitement and sensuality of the Tango. Only just ... Louis, Orlando, New York and many more. Extolling the tango tradition, both in music and dance, ...
#BEAUTY: Estee Lauder opens new standalone storeBeauty brand Estee Lauder opened its sixth free-standing store at Mid Valley Megamall, recently, one that reflects modernity and distinctive design of the brand with an elegant, sleek interior.
Irina Shayk puts her modeling prowess on display in Zara's A New Sensuality collectionThe brand released the elegant black-and-white shoot capturing Irina, 36, modeling their chic wears. She wowed in everything from a classic black dress to a sexy bathing suit.
New SensualitySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : New Sensuality