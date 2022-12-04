Souness: «Giroud? Chi lo mette sullo stesso piano di Henry dovrebbe chiedere scusa» (Di domenica 4 dicembre 2022) Graeme Souness, ex calciatore scozzese, ha parlato del record di Giroud e lanciato qualche frecciatina all’attaccante del Milan Graeme Souness, ex calciatore scozzese, ha parlato del record di Giroud con la Francia e lanciato qualche frecciatina all’attaccante del Milan. Le sue dichiarazioni a ITV: «Record Giruod? E’ riuscito a farlo perché Benzema è rimasto fuori a lungo per controversie. Karim è molto più forte. Poi c’è chi lo mette sullo stesso piano di Henry e dovrebbe chiedere scusa». L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24
Francia, Souness: “Giroud è fortunato, non sarebbe nulla con Benzema” Footballnews24.it
Mbappe magic overshadows France record as Giroud sticks it to Souness and companyGraeme Souness' mate Olivier Giroud became France's record scorer on an evening which reinforced how the brilliant Kylian Mbappe will soon overtake him.
