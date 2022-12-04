Motorola presenta edge 30 fusion Viva MagentaCloud9 è il prossimo team a competere al Red Bull Home GroundNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND - LA NUOVA GENERAZIONE DI CORSE INIZIA OGGIIndustria dei videogiochi - le dichiarazioni del ministro della ...NVIDIA - titoli di dicembre con DLSSPAW Patrol Gran Premio - DLC Gara a Barkingburg disponibile vivo presenta una nuova generazione di imaging chipsetMeta Quest 2 - novità del mese di dicembreF1: UFFICIALE, cancellato il Gp Cina dal calendario Mondiale 2023Electronic Arts continua ad impegnarsi per migliorare l’accessibilità ...Ultime Blog

Souness | «Giroud? Chi lo mette sullo stesso piano di Henry dovrebbe chiedere scusa»

Souness Giroud
Souness: «Giroud? Chi lo mette sullo stesso piano di Henry dovrebbe chiedere scusa» (Di domenica 4 dicembre 2022) Graeme Souness, ex calciatore scozzese, ha parlato del record di Giroud e lanciato qualche frecciatina all’attaccante del Milan Graeme Souness, ex calciatore scozzese, ha parlato del record di Giroud con la Francia e lanciato qualche frecciatina all’attaccante del Milan. Le sue dichiarazioni a ITV: «Record Giruod? E’ riuscito a farlo perché Benzema è rimasto fuori a lungo per controversie. Karim è molto più forte. Poi c’è chi lo mette sullo stesso piano di Henry e dovrebbe chiedere scusa».  L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.
