Trina Solar shares its low-carbon vision at COP27 (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) SHARM EL SHEIK, Egypt, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The global PV and smart energy total solutions provider Trina Solar was among those whose voices were heard at the recent United Nations climate change conference, COP27, as the company put forward its views and vision on low-carbon practice in the supply chain. Topics related to low carbon emissions were a central focus of the conference, held in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, at which there were 35,000 attendees, including more than100 heads of state and government. About 2,000 speakers led in-depth discussions on climate change. Zeng Yi, Trina Solar's assistant vice-president of strategy and marketing, delivered a video speech titled "Achieving synergy between pollution and
At CIIE opening - Trina Solar chairman Gao talks about path to net zero emissions
Trina Solar scores 100% in 2022 BNEF Bankability Survey - 210mm modules taking the lead in bankability
Trina Solar maintains 'AAA' ranking in PV Tech Q3'22 Bankability Report
At CIIE opening, Trina Solar chairman Gao talks about path to net zero emissions... says Gao Jifan, chairman of the international photovoltaics leader Trina Solar. Gao made the remarks in a video message to the Hongqiao International Opening - up Hub Building Forum & HUB Conference,...
Trina Solar scores 100% in 2022 BNEF Bankability Survey, 210mm modules taking the lead in bankabilityCHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Trina Solar has been awarded as bankable by all survey respondents in the PV Module and Inverter Bankability 2022 report issued by BloombergNEF. With this report, Trina Solar is now the only module ... Trina Solar: Emanuele Carino è il nuovo sales manager Italia Solare B2B
