Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022)is selective as most HCPs meetthree or less companies BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released the first view of healthcare professional (HCP)across keyan markets from theField Trends Report, theglobal industry benchmark of its kind on HCP. Dataan HCPnow52% across countries,by the increasing use of video meetings andto complement in-person visits. These new findings underscore the impact ofas a third ofible HCPs now engage via ...