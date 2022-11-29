Rocco Giocattoli lancia i nuovi giochi da tavolo della linea Giocoro’Idee regalo per un Natale tecnologicoYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL supera i 50 milioni di downloadFINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch TrailerModella curvy Ariella Nyssa in bikini ... Più crateri sul tuo c**o ...Mary McDaniel e Nathan Drumm : Divorzia dal marito e gli trova la ...World of Warcraft: Dragonflight è ora disponibileMILAN GAMES WEEK 2022: L’EDIZIONE PIÙ GRANDE DI SEMPREMicrosoft celebra il Natale con la tecnologia SurfaceITALIAN CUP DI RAINBOW SIX SIEGEUltime Blog

Veeva Pulse Shows Europe HCP Access Averages 52% with Largest Growth in Content-Driven Digital Engagement Worldwide

Veeva Pulse
Veeva Pulse Shows Europe HCP Access Averages 52% with Largest Growth in Content-Driven Digital Engagement Worldwide (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) Access is selective as most HCPs meet with three or less companies BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released the first view of healthcare professional (HCP) Access across key European markets from the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, the Largest global industry benchmark of its kind on HCP Engagement. Data Shows European HCP Access now Averages 52% across countries, Driven by the increasing use of video meetings and Content to complement in-person visits. These new findings underscore the impact of Digital as a third of Accessible HCPs now engage via ...
Largest - Ever Industry Report Reveals Video Meetings 3x More Effective and Companies Using Them Most Gain Advantage

