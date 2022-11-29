Veeva Pulse Shows Europe HCP Access Averages 52% with Largest Growth in Content-Driven Digital Engagement Worldwide (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) Access is selective as most HCPs meet with three or less companies BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released the first view of healthcare professional (HCP) Access across key European markets from the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, the Largest global industry benchmark of its kind on HCP Engagement. Data Shows European HCP Access now Averages 52% across countries, Driven by the increasing use of video meetings and Content to complement in-person visits. These new findings underscore the impact of Digital as a third of Accessible HCPs now engage via
COUR Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, GSK, and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals to Keynote at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe... Veeva will share European findings from its latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report -the most comprehensive industry benchmark on HCP engagement from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams ...
Largest - Ever Industry Report Reveals Video Meetings 3x More Effective and Companies Using Them Most Gain AdvantageData from over 130 million quarterly HCP - field interactions across 80% of global biotech and pharma companies unveiled in Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report Industrywide data shows frequent use of key digital channels is vital for effective HCP engagement BARCELONA, Spain, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Veeva Systems (NYSE: ...
