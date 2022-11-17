Black Friday 2022 - le offerte di TP-LinkPAC-MAN WORLD RE-PAC - DLCAnitta si unisce a The SimsUbisoft e Riot Games - progetto Zero Harm in CommsA$AP Rocky x Need for Speed UnboundPICO: offerte del Black Friday 2022Resident Evil 4 VR sarà incluso in Meta Quest 2Predator League 2022 by MediaWorld Tech VillageRUNNER PRENDE I MEZZI PUBBLICI PER TERMINARE LA MARATONA, BANDITO A ...Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak l'aggiornamento 3 arriva il 24 novembreUltime Blog

Oizom's air quality monitors are now powered with advanced calibration capabilities

Oizom air
Oizom's air quality monitors are now powered with advanced calibration capabilities (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 with the expertise of 7 years and over 1500 deployments across 50 countries, Oizom is focused to provide accurate and affordable air quality data. To strengthen the data accuracy of smart air quality monitors, Oizom established an advanced calibration facility in Ahmedabad, India. This facility houses 2-stage calibration of air quality monitors. The facility was recently inaugurated at Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association (ATIRA) at Ahmedabad.  The event was graced by the presence of key dignitaries across various regulatory and research organizations. The gathering was addressed by Mr Ankit Vyas - CEO of Oizom, Dr. Rajeev ...
Jainam Mehta, CBO at Oizom, stated, "One of the major problems we witness with air quality monitoring in industrial and non - industrial areas is the accuracy of the data. This is where Oizom aims to ...

With the expertise of 7 years and over 1500 deployments across 50 countries, Oizom is focused to provide accurate and affordable air ...
