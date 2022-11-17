Oizom' s air quality monitors are now powered with advanced calibration capabilities

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/the expertise of 7 years and over 1500 deployments across 50 countries,is focused to provide accurate and affordable airdata. To strengthen the data accuracy of smart airestablished anfacility in Ahmedabad, India. This facility houses 2-stageof air. The facility was recently inaugurated at Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association (ATIRA) at Ahmedabad. The event was graced by the presence of key dignitaries across various regulatory and research organizations. The gathering was addressed by Mr Ankit Vyas - CEO of, Dr. Rajeev ...