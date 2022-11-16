Emancipation: Will Smith ha pagato anche i figuranti che interpretavano i cadaveri (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) Will Smith ha pagato anche i figuranti che interpretavano i cadaveri sul set di Emancipation. Nel film, l’attore interpreta Whipped Peter, uno schiavo con la schiena sfregiata che fugge dalle paludi della Louisiana e alla fine si unisce all’esercito dell’Unione per combattere nella Guerra Civile. Il film è basato su una storia vera ed è stato ispirato da una fotografia delle cicatrici che lo schiavo reale si procurò dopo essere stato brutalmente aggredito in una piantagione. Emancipation uscirà nelle sale il 2 dicembre prima di essere distribuito in streaming su Apple TV+ il 9 dicembre. Il regista Antoine Fuqua ha rivelato che, durante le riprese in Louisiana, Will Smith si è presentato a più di 300 ...Leggi su screenworld
Emancipation : Will Smith organizza una proiezione privata per gli amici Dave Chappelle - Rihanna e Tyler Perry
Will Smith candidato all'Oscar per "Emancipation" dopo lo schiaffo a Chris Rock?
Emancipation – Oltre la libertà - il nuovo film di Fuqua con Will Smith in arrivo su Apple TV+
Will Smith in corsa per gli Oscar 2023 grazie al film 'Emancipation' - Magazine - quotidiano.net
Emancipation : Will Smith nel teaser del film di Antoine Fuqua
Let's not leave Iranian women aloneThe ideals of freedom and emancipation remained locked in the armoury of the powerful. The ... Young people will decide elections According to the Cattaneo Institute, the uncertainty of voting concerns ...
Emancipation, Will Smith assiste all'anteprima del suo film con Rihanna e ASAP Rocky... il nuovo film con Will Smith ha una data d'uscita Rihanna, Chappelle, Kenya Barris, ASAP Rocky e altre star hanno assistito alla proiezione privata di Emancipation con Will Smith che ha ringraziato ... Emancipation, Will Smith assiste all'anteprima del suo film con Rihanna e ASAP Rocky Sky Tg24
Don’t Provoke Us To Abandone Creek – MEND Warns Sahara Reporters, AdeyanjuMovement for Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND has expressed displeasure and anger over a news report published by online news organisation, Sahara Reporters in which the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye ...
Director Antoine Fuqua Addresses Claims that the Will Smith Slap Could Affect Plans to Release New Film, ‘Emancipation’Antoine Fuqua has finally addressed the concerns of people who have alleged that the controversy surrounding Will Smith impacted the release of his new film, Emancipation.
Emancipation WillSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Emancipation Will