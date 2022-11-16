In ospedale dopo il sushi : 12 ricoverati a TarantoParma : Il piccolo Enrico morto dopo il ricovero in ospedaleActive Pack per Meta Quest 2 - Regala il benessere invernaleIL PROSSIMO RAINBOW SIX JÖNKÖPING MAJOR INIZIA IL 21 NOVEMBREX-Plane 12 - trailer e rilascio a DicembrePentiment disponibile su Xbox Game PassCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 | Trailer del Battle ...The Elder Scrolls Online NewsXbox - Rapporto Trasparenza e misure sicurezza della communityMultiVersus: inizia oggi la Stagione 2Ultime Blog

Emancipation | Will Smith ha pagato anche i figuranti che interpretavano i cadaveri

Emancipation Will
Emancipation: Will Smith ha pagato anche i figuranti che interpretavano i cadaveri (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) Will Smith ha pagato anche i figuranti che interpretavano i cadaveri sul set di Emancipation. Nel film, l’attore interpreta Whipped Peter, uno schiavo con la schiena sfregiata che fugge dalle paludi della Louisiana e alla fine si unisce all’esercito dell’Unione per combattere nella Guerra Civile. Il film è basato su una storia vera ed è stato ispirato da una fotografia delle cicatrici che lo schiavo reale si procurò dopo essere stato brutalmente aggredito in una piantagione. Emancipation uscirà nelle sale il 2 dicembre prima di essere distribuito in streaming su Apple TV+ il 9 dicembre. Il regista Antoine Fuqua ha rivelato che, durante le riprese in Louisiana, Will Smith si è presentato a più di 300 ...
