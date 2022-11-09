CAI Establishes Data Center Division (Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) Josh Hoops named Vice President, Data Centers INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to the life sciences, Data Center, and process manufacturing industries, today announced the formation of a Data Centers Division to be led by Josh Hoops. "I am humbled to lead CAI's Data Center business into the future. We have an amazing team of experienced professionals who will continue to support our clients to drive Operational Readiness in Data Centers around the globe. Providing integrated solutions from project kickoff to operations and maintenance, our teams have successfully delivered 1,000's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
