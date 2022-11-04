XCMG Engages 3,000 Customers in 50 Countries for Global Service Month (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) XUZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (SHE: 000425), world's top three construction machinery manufacturer, recently completed its Global Service Month event, making visits to some 3,000 companies spanning 50 Countries and regions to enhance the customer experience among its globe wide industrial clients from resources, energy, transportation, construction and more. Taking place during the Month of September, company representatives racked up over one million kilometers in journeys as they endeavored to provide XCMG clients with value-added Services such as equipment inspections, operational guidance, and overseas promotion of the company's X-GSS app. For key market areas, they emphasized and guaranteed the company standards of "responding ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
XCMG Engages 3,000 Customers in 50 Countries for Global Service Month"XCMG has always held the global construction aftersales market as a top priority during our push for international development," said Lu Chuan, President and Deputy Party Secretary of XCMG Machinery.
