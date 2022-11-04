XCMG Engages 3 | 000 Customers in 50 Countries for Global Service Month

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) XUZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/(SHE: 000425), world's top three construction machinery manufacturer, recently completed itsevent, making visits to some 3,000 companies spanning 50and regions to enhance the customer experience among its globe wide industrial clients from resources, energy, transportation, construction and more. Taking place during theof September, company representatives racked up over one million kilometers in journeys as they endeavored to provideclients with value-addeds such as equipment inspections, operational guidance, and overseas promotion of the company's X-GSS app. For key market areas, they emphasized and guaranteed the company standards of "responding ...