WWE | Bron Breakker non perde mai | Dragunov beffato ad un passo dal titolo

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 23 ottobre 2022) Halloween Havoc si è chiuso con il triple threat match valido per ilNXT, sul ring il campionee due ex NXT UK, JD McDonagh e Ilja. Un match che inizialmente doveva essere un 1vs1, con McDonagh che si era guadagnato l’opportunità battendo Trent Seven, poi l’arrivo improvviso dell’ex campione XNT UK ha sparigliato le carte in tavola e la tensione è salita settimana dopo settimana. JD il guastafeste Se nelle settimane precedenti McDonagh ha provato con giochetti mentali a mettereuno contro l’altro, questo non è servito ad inizio match dove i due, pur dandosi fastidio a vicenda, si sono accaniti proprio contro l’irlandese. L’intensità del match è stata incredibile, tanto atletismo eancora una volta ...